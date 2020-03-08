Well-known TV personalities join force in COVID-19 awareness film

In the film the VRT’s Danira Boukhriss Terkessidis (photo above) and Sven De Leijer, Nathalie Meskens and Koen Wauters (photo below) from VTM and Annelien Coorevits and Erik Van Looy that have programmes on SBS’s channels Vier and Vijf will give 6 tips on how to keep your distance and reduce the probability of infection.

The film has been made in collaboration with the Federal Health Department and came about at the request of the Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block (Flemish liberal).

The broadcasters say that the film will help stem the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.