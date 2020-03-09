39 new COVID-19 infections in Belgium

The Federal Health Department also said at its daily press conference that the virus has also started to spread among Belgians that had not been away on holiday to northern Italy, albeit in a very limited number of cases.

Although, 39 new infections might seem relatively few, the number may be higher as some people may have waited until after the weekend to get tested by their own GP rather than by a locum doctor. Furthermore the number of tests is being restricted due to a shortage of the materials needed to carry them out.