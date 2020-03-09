April is beer month in Leuven

At the Leuven Innovation Beer Festival 16 innovative brewers from home and abroad will be selling their products to thirst festival-goers. These include a Latvian brewery that brews mead and a Japanese brewer that Saison beer using local ingredients. The Belgian brewers Totem and Atrium will present their white stout to the general public for the first time at the festival.

During Food & at Kessel-lo, near Leuven on 17 and 18 April the Leuven top chefs Bram Verbeken ,Toon Dierickx and Kwinten De Paepe will make dishes that will be combined with exclusive top of the arrange beers. A number of artisanal products from the Leuven area will also be on sale.

At the 17th Zythos Beer Festival on 25 and 26 April 99 brewers will be offering 600 beers. Last year the festival attracted 10,000 visitors from 32 countries to the Brabant Hall.