Belgium made 60 extradition requests in 2019

One request was made to Monaco. This was for the extradition of the football agent Christophe Henrotay who is accused of corruption and money laundering.

When an extradition request is granted two Belgian police officers travel to the country to collect and accompany the suspect (or convicted criminal) back to Belgium. If the person in question is considered to be dangerous three or four police officers might be sent. However, this is only done in exceptional circumstances.

Meanwhile, 84 extradition requests were made by foreign judicial authorities to the authorities here in Belgium. 25 of these came from Turkey, 12 from Albanian and 9 from the United States.

Extradition from Belgium only goes ahead if our country has a treaty with the country concerned. Belgium has bilateral extradition treaties with a total of 40 countries.