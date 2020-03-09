Long tailbacks on roads and motorways around Ghent as work begins on R4 motorway
As work got under way on the R4 Ghent orbital motorway there were big delays on the roads and motorways around the East Flemish city during Monday morning’s rush hour. The northbound carriageway of the motorway is closed completely between Merelbeke and Melle, as in the junction between the R4 and the E40 in Merelbeke. Local diversions are in place.
The extra traffic has led to major congestion on already busy roads. Those travelling between Aalst (East Flanders) and Ghent can expect to take an hour longer than usual to reach their destination.
The work on the R4 involves a complete resurfacing to the foundations. The crash barriers and the drains used to evacuate surface water are also being replaced.
Next year, the southbound carriageway will be resurfaced.