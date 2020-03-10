28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

The increase means that the total number of confirmed infections is now 267. However, the real figure is believed to be higher. Amid a shortage of the materials needed to carry out tests, only people who are so ill they need to be hospitalised are being tested.

Speaking on Monday infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe said: “The real number of infections is probably higher. For a number of days now we have been focussing on patients who are so ill they need to be hospitalised. This is linked to limited lab capacity, but also limited availability of lab technicians. It’s especially important for these patients to know what they have got, for them but also for the hospital that needs to know whether they need to be isolated.”