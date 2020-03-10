COVID-19: social distancing becomes official Belgian government policy

Belgians are being encouraged to work from home if possible. Businesses are being told to allow their staff to work from home where this is possible and to allow flexible working hours. In this way employees will be able to stagger journeys on public transport.

Everybody is being advised to take some distance in social contacts. The advice is also to postpone school trips abroad. School parties and school trips that last longer than one day are discouraged.

The government is recommending that indoor events grouping over a thousand people should be cancelled. The measure does not affect outdoor events.

Interior minister De Crem (Flemish Christian democrat) meets Belgian provincial governors tonight. Together with local mayors they will have the task of ensuring this measure is implemented. The ban will last for the whole of March.

People at high risk of being infected are advised to avoid large crowds.

Belgians and all other people living in the country can still go to work, use public transport and attend school.