Will Elon Musk take charge of my brain?

10/3/20 - Elon Musk is famous as the visionary entrepreneur, who with his Teslas promotes electric cars and is eager to fly man to Mars via his space transport company SpaceX. However, Mr Musk’s dream goes further: he hopes to link the human brain to a computer. His ultimate dream is to make us smarter and better. This cosmopolitan entrepreneur isn’t the only individual eager to improve man using artificial intelligence. In this YouTube video available with English subtitles (click on the little wheel bottom right and then on ‘ondertitteling’ to change to English!) scientists explain what they are researching.