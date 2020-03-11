47 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours

At the press conference the Brussel regional minister responsible for health Alain Maron (Francophone green) gave more details about the patient that had become the first COVID-19 fatality in Belgium. The 90-woman was admitted to the Molière-Longchamps hospital in Vorst on Monday with problems with her lungs.

The woman was put into quarantine. Mr Maron told the press conference that the woman had a number of underlying health issues that made her particularly vulnerable.

The president of the Scientific Committee on the Corona Virus Steven Van Gucht (photo above) expects that there will be further fatalities in the next few days.

"We are now only at the beginning of the epidemic we can now reduce or delay the peak. This will require the cooperation of everyone. Those that are not members of at risk groups share a responsibility to the rest of the population. The recommendations issued by the government yesterday are very important”.