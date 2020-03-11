770kg of cocaine and 600,000 euro found by detectives investigating Albanian drugs gang

Police have been investigating the activities of an Albanian drugs gang for several months. On Tuesday police raided 15 addresses in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant), the City of Brussels, Jette and Ganshoren (Brussels)

Around 770kg of cocaine and 600,000 euro in cash was found during the raids.

The Leuven (Flemish Brabant) Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "At 4 locations false walls had been installed in houses to enable the concealment of the cash and drugs”.

The police also confiscated 6 fire arms and 1210 litres of acetone. The Judicial Authorities say that acetone is used in the production of cocaine.

Three of the seven suspects were questioned and arrested by an Examining Magistrate on Tuesday. The other four will appear before an Examining Magistrate during the course of Wednesday.