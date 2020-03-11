COVID-19 claims another two lives in Belgium
The Federal Health Department reports that a further two people have died after having become infected with the COVID-19 virus. This brings the total number of people in Belgium that have died as a result of becoming infected by the COVID-19 virus to three.
Earlier we reported that a 90-year-old woman had died at the Molière-Longchamps Hospital in Vorst. Now the Federal Health Department reports that a 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died at the Saint-Elisabeth Hospital in Ukkel. The man was admitted to the hospital on 4 March. His condition deteriorated rapidly and he died today in the intensive care unit of the hospital.The other person that has died is an 86-year-old that had been in quarantine at a care home in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Sint-Genesius-Rode since they tested positive for COVID-19.
Other care home residents have tested positive
The Flemish Care and Health Agency reports that a number of other residents of the care home in Sint-Genesius-Rode have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Three residents tested positive in an initial tests. A second test will now follow. However, we assume that other people in that care home will test positive”, the Care and Health Agency’s Spokesman Joris Moonens told journalists.
Mr Moonens added that the care home had taken measures to restrict the spread of the virus. Activities at the care home have been scrapped and visits are being limited as much as possible.