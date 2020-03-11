COVID-19 claims another two lives in Belgium

The Flemish Care and Health Agency reports that a number of other residents of the care home in Sint-Genesius-Rode have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Three residents tested positive in an initial tests. A second test will now follow. However, we assume that other people in that care home will test positive”, the Care and Health Agency’s Spokesman Joris Moonens told journalists.

Mr Moonens added that the care home had taken measures to restrict the spread of the virus. Activities at the care home have been scrapped and visits are being limited as much as possible.