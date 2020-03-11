Discover Dieric Bouts in Leuven

The two works are among the most important masterpieces in Dieric Bouts’ oeuvre. “Dieric Bouts is to Leuven what Jan Van Eyck is to Ghent” says Leuven Mayor Ridouani. “Bouts is one of the great Flemish masters of the Renaissance, who put Leuven on the map.”

The mayor believes the exhibition offers the city the opportunity to present Leuven as the city of Bouts and to get people to explore the city thanks to Bouts’ art. Mohamed Ridouani: “We’re showing world class masterpieces from our city in an innovative and interactive way.”

“Between Heaven and Earth” forms part of the Flemish tourist agency’s Flemish Masters Project. Toerisme Vlaanderen launched the project to put Flemish masters in the international spotlight. The agency invested over half a million euros in the Leuven project.

Flemish tourism minister Zuhal Demir (Flemish nationalist): “Dieric Bouts, together with Rogier Van der Weyden, Hans Memling and the Van Eyck Brothers, is one of the most famous Flemish masters. This unique project not only acquaints the visitor with the masterpieces in the St Peter’s Church, it also uses technology to tempt the visitor to discover the city of Leuven, the backdrop for Bouts’ life and work.”