First Belgian COVID-19 death

The 90-year-old patient was being treated at one of the public hospital Iris South’s sites. According to the virus expert Marc Van Ranst the person that has died had a long history of medical complaints.

The Federal Health Minister told journalists that "Despite the quality of the care given by the medical teams, a 90-year-old patient has died”.

"On behalf of the Federal Government I would like to offer my deepest condolences to her relatives at this difficult time. I would like to thank the entire medical staff for their professionalism and disponibility”.

The Brussels Minister Alain Maron added “Our thoughts go out to the family but also to the medical staff that has been working with great professionalism and cool since the onset of the corona virus”.

Both Mr Maron and Ms De Block called on the media to respect the privacy of the dead woman's family.