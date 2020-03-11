Flemish master Dieric Bouts shines in Leuven

Antwerp has Rubens, Ghent Jan Van Eyck and Brussels Pieter Bruegel, but what about Leuven? Have you ever heard of Dieric Bouts, the 15th century painter whose works hang in museums across the globe? Art experts will tell you that Dieric Bouts belongs to that set of Flemish masters that includes Jan Van Eyck and Rogier Van der Weyden.

Bouts’ works can be seen at the National Gallery in London, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Louvre in Paris, but you don’t need to go so far to admire two of the artist’s key works: the triptychs of the Last Supper and the Martyrdom of St Erasmus.

Bouts most iconic work is the Last Supper. It was created especially for the St Peter’s Church in Leuven and this is where it can still be seen today at M Museum’s “Between Heaven and Earth” exhibition that opened in March after the church underwent major renovation works.

Together with the Martyrdom of St Erasmus it is the only work by a Flemish master that 600 years on still hangs in the place where it was originally meant to be seen.

Bouts was the first to paint Jesus and his disciples around a table, a composition that was taken up by Leonardo Da Vinci three decades later. Here the Fleming employed line perspective in a new and revolutionary fashion.

Bouts was probably born in Haarlem, in what today is the Netherlands, in 1410. He later settled in the Brabant city of Leuven, where in 1448 he married a wealthy lady, Catharina Van de Brugghen. He was to stay and work in Leuven until his death in 1475. The Last Supper and The Martyrdom of St Erasmus were both painted here.