Sportpaleis and Lotto Arena cancel all events for more than 1,000 spectators planned for the next two weeks

Earlier, the Governor of Antwerp Province Cathy Berx told VRT Radio 1’ ‘De ochtend’ that a “ban in principle” applies to all indoor events with more than 1,000 spectators. However, expectations can be made “if enough distance is kept between those attending and there is enough ventilation so that the virus can’t spread”

As these criteria can’t be met in the Sportpaleis or the Lotto Arena, Mr Van Esbroeck told Studio Brussel that all concerts at the two venues will be cancelled. Meanwhile, numbers at the Stadsschouwburg for performances of the musical ‘Mama Mia’ will be kept under 1,000 for the time being at least. Mr Van Esbroeck says that those with tickets for the musical will be contacted.