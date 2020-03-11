Sportpaleis and Lotto Arena cancel all events for more than 1,000 spectators planned for the next two weeks
The CEO of the company that runs the Sportpaleis and Lotto Arena concert and events halls in Antwerp has announced the cancellation of all events for more than 1,000 spectators that were to have taken place during the next two weeks. The CEO of Sportpaleisgroep made his announcement on the VRT’s radio station Studio Brussel.
Earlier, the Governor of Antwerp Province Cathy Berx told VRT Radio 1’ ‘De ochtend’ that a “ban in principle” applies to all indoor events with more than 1,000 spectators. However, expectations can be made “if enough distance is kept between those attending and there is enough ventilation so that the virus can’t spread”
As these criteria can’t be met in the Sportpaleis or the Lotto Arena, Mr Van Esbroeck told Studio Brussel that all concerts at the two venues will be cancelled. Meanwhile, numbers at the Stadsschouwburg for performances of the musical ‘Mama Mia’ will be kept under 1,000 for the time being at least. Mr Van Esbroeck says that those with tickets for the musical will be contacted.