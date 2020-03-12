Bel-20 stock exchange index has worst day in 30-year history

The coronavirus is causing panic on the Brussels stock exchange, just like on other financial markets. On the one hand, various measures are being taken which will hamper the economy (such as the banning of all flights between Europe and the U.S.) while on the other hand uncertainty rules about what is coming next: how long will the measures last, how long will the virus continue to gain ground?

The European Central Bank's measures this afternoon did not reassure traders, which triggered a further drop. This evening at closing time, the Bel-20 was 14 percent down, a dramatic loss which set a new negative day record in three decades.