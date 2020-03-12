Missing person case turns out to be murder: human remains found in the water

The case started when the woman went missing. It was soon labelled as serious, and detectives targeted a man living in the same apartment building in the Voorhavenlaan in Ostend. They reportedly found traces of blood in the flat of the 38-year-old man, who was taken in for questioning.

The judicial authorities confirmed that the woman died a violent death. The man had confessed the murder and admitted that he dumped the body parts in the water. It remains unclear what his motive was. This morning, a search was held in the Spuikom, a water basin near Ostend close to the apartment building, and human remains were found.