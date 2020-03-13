153 new COVID-19 infections in Belgium, bringing the total to 556

The National Crisis Centre says that these figures are an under estimation of the number of people that are infected. “This is just the start of the epidemic. Yesterday there were 153 new cases, there are 556 in total, but this is an under estimation. The epidemic is becoming strong, but this is just the start”.

Of the 153 confirmed new infections 8 are in Brussels, 61 are in Flanders and 84 are in Wallonia.

Steven Van Gucht of the National Crisis Centre stressed that the far-reaching measures announced on Thursday evening are necessary n. "We must prevent our health system becoming over-stretched. This has an impact on our social lives, but there are also economic implications. But I stress that these measures will save lives. The measures will slow down the increase. Where we could we have tried to reduce the level of social interaction”.

Emmanuel André of the Scientific Committee told journalist that it will be possible to judge the extent of the impact of the measures in between 5 and 10 days.