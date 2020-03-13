Antwerp Zoo and Planckendael to remain open
Good news for those desperately trying to find something to do other than food shopping, gardening or cleaning during the weekend. While, cinemas, theatres, music venues, bars, discotheques, museums and restaurants will remain closed, the zoos in the centre of Antwerp and at Planckendael, near Mechelen (Antwerp Province) will be open to the public. However, it might be an idea to take your sandwiches as the restaurant facilities at both zoos will, like other eateries across Belgium, remain closed due to the measures designed to thwart the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The spokeswoman for both zoos Ilse Segers told VRT News that “Antwerp Zoo and Planckendael are open throughout the year and this will remain the case.
“We are closely following up the measures taken and will look at the situation day by day. We are of course concerned about our staff, visitors and our animals. This is why we are asking our visitors to keep a metre’s distance and to observe the measures concerning hygiene”. The zoos' restaurants will remain closed. However, “There are vending machines where you can buy a snack or a drink, but the self-services restaurants will remain closed”.