Antwerp Zoo and Planckendael to remain open

The spokeswoman for both zoos Ilse Segers told VRT News that “Antwerp Zoo and Planckendael are open throughout the year and this will remain the case.

“We are closely following up the measures taken and will look at the situation day by day. We are of course concerned about our staff, visitors and our animals. This is why we are asking our visitors to keep a metre’s distance and to observe the measures concerning hygiene”. The zoos' restaurants will remain closed. However, “There are vending machines where you can buy a snack or a drink, but the self-services restaurants will remain closed”.