De Lijn and MIVB suspend on-board cash payments
Both the Flemish public transport company De Lijn and its Brussels counterpart MIVB have announced measures designed to promote social distancing and protect their drivers against the risk of becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus. From Saturday it will be no longer possible to pay for a ticket to use a bus or tram while on board the vehicle. Only pre-paid tickets and season tickets will be able to be used for travel on the two companies’ services.
The Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal) says that in the case of De Lijn this will prevent 110,000 cases of physical interaction between bus and tram drivers and passengers every week.
De Lijn will also oblige its passengers to get on the bus or tram at the back rather than at the front of the vehicle. This too is to minimalise the amount of contact between drivers and passengers.
At Friday morning’s press conference held by the Flemish Government, Ms Peeters called on Fleming to only use public transport if their journey is absolutely necessary. She added that public transport services being suspended is currently out of the question.