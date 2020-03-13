De Lijn and MIVB suspend on-board cash payments

The Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal) says that in the case of De Lijn this will prevent 110,000 cases of physical interaction between bus and tram drivers and passengers every week.

De Lijn will also oblige its passengers to get on the bus or tram at the back rather than at the front of the vehicle. This too is to minimalise the amount of contact between drivers and passengers.

At Friday morning’s press conference held by the Flemish Government, Ms Peeters called on Fleming to only use public transport if their journey is absolutely necessary. She added that public transport services being suspended is currently out of the question.