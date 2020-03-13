National Security Council decides on tough measures to tackle COVID-19

All lessons in schools will be suspended until after the Easter holidays. However, the schools won’t be closed and parents that wish to can leave their children at school to be looked after

Child care during school hours will be assured for those that work in the health, care and medical sectors or in jobs that ensure the safety and security of the public such as police officers.

This is also true of children that would otherwise have to be cared for by their grandparents. Older people are an at risk group and should be exposed to infection as little as possible.

Crèches will remain open

Universities and colleges of higher education have been advised to give lectures via live streaming to prevent students from gathering in numbers in lectures theatres and other enclosed spaces.