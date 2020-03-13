Red Cross calls on people in Flanders to “continue to give blood”

It was remarkable quite at the Flemish Red Cross’ blood donation centres on Thursday. Just 1 in 5 of the people that would have turned up to give blood on a normal Thursday did so yesterday. This is a total of 500 fewer than expected.

The Red Cross Flanders Spokeswoman Ina Tassignon told VRT News that “Our donor centres and mobile blood donation facilities are very safe places for donors. We are able to create a controlled setting where hygiene can be guaranteed. The maintenance of a distance of 1 metre between people is strictly observed. Our staff disinfect their hands after every contact with a blood donor. Also the novel corona virus cannot be transmitted through blood”.