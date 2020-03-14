“Don’t travel abroad” says Belgian foreign ministry
The Belgian foreign ministry is now advising against all foreign travel. The ministry says that the risk of getting stuck abroad is too great. The ministry’s advice is, of course, first and foremost directed at Belgian nationals, but may be something to bear in mind for expats living here too.
The ministry points to the more and more drastic measures that are being taken abroad to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Belgian nationals abroad should first seek assistance from the authorities of the country where they are, their tour operator or airline if they experience problems. In emergencies the Belgian embassy in the country where they are staying can be contacted.