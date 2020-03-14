Alibaba sends 2 million mouth masks to Europe via Belgium

An aircraft with nearly 500,000 mouth masks and other medical equipment including COVID-19 test kits arrived at the Belgian airport of Liège last night. The equipment is a donation from Jack Ma and Alibaba. In all 2 million mouth masks are expected to pass through the Walloon airport. The first batch of 500,000 masks is bound for Italy that is hardest hit in Europe. Other flights will follow.

A similar donation is being made to the US. Earlier Japan, South Korea and Iran also benefitted from this Chinese largesse.