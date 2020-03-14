COVID-19: 4th death, 133 new confirmed cases
The number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections in Belgium has risen by 133 in 24 hours. A fourth death has also been recorded. 97 people have been hospitalised in Belgium due to COVID-19. 24 patients are in intensive care wards.
Belgium’s National Crisis Centre has just released the latest figures. An extra 133 infections takes the total tally of confirmed cases to 689 across Belgium. A fourth person, aged 80, has also died.
Of the 24 patients in intensive care 22 are on ventilators or are receiving oxygen.