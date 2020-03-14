COVID-19 worries spark prison revolt in Dendermonde
Inmates at Dendermonde penitentiary (East Flanders) are staging a revolt. 95 prisoners are demanding mouth masks and for visits to be allowed to go ahead.
The 95 prisoners refused to return to their cells after their morning walk. Inmates set clothing alight. Police and the fire service are at the gaol.
Earlier the Belgian government banned prison visits due to the coronavirus emergency. Prisoners did receive an extra 20 euros’ worth of telephone call credit to allow them to stay in touch with family and friends at this trying time.