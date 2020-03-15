197 new, confirmed cases of coronavirus across Belgium

Flanders has the highest number of new, confirmed cases of the coronavirus: 137. The figure for Wallonia is 28, for Brussels 27. There is no information about location with regard to five cases.

163 people are in hospital. 33 are in intensive care with 23 on a ventilator or being oxygenated.

So far 4 people have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. They were aged 90, 86, 80 and 73.

The health ministry notes the increase in the numbers and says that this trend is expected to continue in coming days.