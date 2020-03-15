Flemish government backs “corona volunteers”

Extra security measures for corona volunteers include the expansion of the existing insurance for volunteers. Until now this was chiefly used to protect volunteers working for Flemish associations. In future the insurance will also provide cover for individual initiatives like shopping and dog walking for the vulnerable. The Flemish government will cover the cost of the insurance that provides cover for civil liability, legal aid and physical injury. It’s believed around 10,000 people will be insured in this way.

The government is also launching a new hashtag #vlaanderenhelpt (Flanders helps). It believes that people with good ideas are numerous and that we can inspire each other. By sharing such ideas people will be keeping spirits up and ensuring Flanders shows its warmest side.