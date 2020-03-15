Mouth masks for GPs and health workers fail to materialise

Belgium recently ordered an extra 5 million mouth masks. Many of the mouth masks are intended for family doctors. Hospitals too are supposed to be supplied.

Inge Vervotte says that it would be a tragedy if this material can’t be supplied in time: “Without these mouth masks we are endangering health workers.”

“The authorities should tell us the truth and urgently look for alternatives”.

Ms Vervotte, who now works for a health care network, says that in her care centres mothers are sewing masks. Measures are also taken to give masks a longer life span.

Virologist Marc Van Ranst confirms that Belgium possessed supplies eleven years ago, but that this stock hasn’t been replenished.

Health minister De Block speaks of a difficult international situation. Masks that were supposed to be delivered by midnight haven’t arrived and other paths are now being explored.