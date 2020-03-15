Talks on emergency government continue this afternoon

Belgium went to the polls on 26 May 2019 and has been struggling to form a new federal government ever since.

Talks broke up last night, but resume this afternoon. Political commentators speak of an “unprecedented dynamic”.

VRT’s Pieterjan De Smedt: “The situation is so serious due to the coronavirus: what will happen in the hospitals, what about the economy? It will be hard to explain to citizens if the political system too is paralysed. It will never be a marriage of love, but one that is the result of great need, because there is no alternative.”

On Saturday N-VA leader Bart De Wever proposed a one year emergency government with the sole brief of tackling the coronavirus crisis and its economic ramifications.

Politicians are looking at what a government accord should contain. Is it going to be for one year or longer?

But not everybody is enthusiastic. The Francophone socialists and liberals are worried forming a new government now would waste a lot of time. New ministers would have to be appointed, whereas those already in office know their brief and possess the right contacts to combat the crisis.