Thousands of Belgians stranded in Morocco

Belgian foreign minister Philippe Goffin is urgently seeking a solution to their plight. He has already been in touch with the Moroccan authorities. France is operating special rescue flights. Belgium is examining whether it too could do this.

The Belgian foreign ministry advised against all foreign travel on Saturday due to the risk of getting stranded abroad now that countries are closing borders to tackle the corona emergency. The foreign ministry says the plight of Belgians in Morocco is the most pressing problem at the minute.