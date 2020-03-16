300 Belgians stuck on cruise ship in the Caribbean

The Foreign Affairs Department Spokesman Karl Lagatie told the press agency Belga that the ship is the Costa Favolosa. Local media in the French overseas department of Martinique report that the ship anchored in the bay of Martinique’s capital Fort-de-France last Thursday. Local health officials said on Saturday that two people aboard the ship had tested positive for COVID-19. They were taken from the ship to a hospital on the French Caribbean island.

Meanwhile, the ship has sailed on to another French Caribbean island, Guadeloupe. On Sunday night Belgian time it was allowed to dock at Pointe-à-Pitre. Local media report that only people that are from Guadeloupe or have family on the island have been allowed off the ship. They will be quarantined. All other passengers have been obliged to remain on board. Mr Lagatie says that the remaining passengers, including the three hundred Belgians should be taken from the ship to the airport to be flown home some time later today.