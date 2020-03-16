COVID-19: Death toll rises to five, 172 new infections in the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours 172 people have tested positive for COVID-19 infection. This brings the total to 1,058. The true number of people infected is much higher than the official figures as not everyone is being tested. The impact of the measures that came into force at midnight on Friday won’t become clear for another few days. Experts think that we should see an impact by the end of the weekend or in the weekend, one week after the strict measures were introduced.

Meanwhile, maybe more worrying than the rising number of positive cases, is that the number of COVID-19-related hospital admissions has also risen sharply over the past 24 hours. The number has now reached 252, coming from 163.

Monday’s press conference was the last at which journalists were able to be physically present. From Tuesday the daily press conference will be live streamed. This is to prevent the spread of the virus among those that would otherwise attend in person.