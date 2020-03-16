COVID-19: "We expect new cases to peak at the end of this week or the start of next week”

According to the head of intensive care at Leuven University Hospital Belgium is ready to confront the expected peak in hospital admissions.

“We have more beds on intensive care wards than is the case in Italy and we are fortunate in as far as we weren’t the first country and we have been able to prepare. However, we can never be 100% certain. It all depends on the size at the rapidness of the peak”.

The effect of the measures introduced from midnight last Friday won’t be known for another week.

Professor Meyfroidt added that many infections can be averted and lives saved by people following the guidelines issued and adhering to the measures taken by the authorities. Wash your hands keep your distance and avoid groups is and will remain the golden rule for as long as COVID-19 remains a threat to public health.

He also condemned those that organised and took part in so-called lock-down parties on Friday.