COVID-19: "We expect new cases to peak at the end of this week or the start of next week”
Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ the head of Leuven University Hospital’s intensive care department. Professor Geert Meyfroidt said that the number of new infections with the COVID-19 virus is expected to peak at the end of this week or at the start of next week. Professor Meyfroidt added that he believes that Belgian hospitals will have enough capacity to deal with those that require treatment after having become infected with the virus if the population respects the measures taken by the authorities to stop the spread of the virus.
In recent days the number of new infections has been growing daily. However, the peak is yet to come. According to Professor Meyfroidt “We are at the start of the line, but curve will start to grow rapidly”.
"We expect a peak at the end of the week, the weekend or at the latest the start of next week. Rather than 1,2 or 3 new patients being admitted daily it will be 10, 20 or 30”.
Belgium is ready, but…
According to the head of intensive care at Leuven University Hospital Belgium is ready to confront the expected peak in hospital admissions.
“We have more beds on intensive care wards than is the case in Italy and we are fortunate in as far as we weren’t the first country and we have been able to prepare. However, we can never be 100% certain. It all depends on the size at the rapidness of the peak”.
The effect of the measures introduced from midnight last Friday won’t be known for another week.
Professor Meyfroidt added that many infections can be averted and lives saved by people following the guidelines issued and adhering to the measures taken by the authorities. Wash your hands keep your distance and avoid groups is and will remain the golden rule for as long as COVID-19 remains a threat to public health.
He also condemned those that organised and took part in so-called lock-down parties on Friday.