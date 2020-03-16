What is a government with power of attorney? What happens now?

This means that parliament gives the government extra powers through a “special powers bills”. The bill must receive the backing of a majority of MPs. Once special powers have been granted the government will be able to take a host of decisions without first consulting parliament.

In this case the special powers concern measures deemed necessary to tackle the current COVID-19 crisis and address the issues that stem from it.

The speaker of the Chamber of Representatives Patrick Dewael (Flemish liberal) was leader of the opposition the last time the federal government was granted special power. This was in 1996 under the late Jean-Luc Dehaene (Flemish Christian democrat).

In the 1980’s the then Prime Minister, the late Wilfried Martens used special powers to address the acute socio-economic issues of the time.

Mr Dewael stress that this is not a “blank cheque”. It is parliament that grants the power of attorney in the first place and it retains its right to scrutinise decisions and must also endorse the decisions after they have been taken and enforced.