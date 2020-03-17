Belgian stores limit customer numbers

The measure takes effect on Wednesday afternoon and is being taken in consultation with Belgian lead virologist Marc Van Ranst.

Supermarket chain Delhaize has also decided to give priority to all customers aged 65 and over early in the early morning. Seniors will have priority at Delhaize between 8AM and 9AM.

The supermarket chain hopes this will also help to keep the generations separate. The store is urgently asking under 65s not to shop between 8AM and 9AM.

Starting on Wednesday banks too are implementing new restrictions: you will only be able to visit your bank on appointment.