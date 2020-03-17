Brussels Airlines to suspend all scheduled services from Friday

Since Monday the lion’s share of Brussels Airlines staff has been laid off for 30% of the hours that they should normally work. From Friday they will be laid off completely under the regulations governing so-called “technical unemployment” that allows an employer to lay off staff temporarily without making them redundant. Those that have been laid off receive their pay as normal from their employer for the first week and unemployment benefit from the National Labour Service thereafter.

The airline will retain what it describes as a minimal flight capacity on stand-by for that can be used for repatriation flights should these be required.