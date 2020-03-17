Governor of West Flanders calls on owners of second homes at the seaside to stay away

Mr Decaluwé went on to explain that many second homes are often less well equipped than their owners' first homes. Furthermore, people often have few provisions at their disposal which means that they have to visit more shops, more often.

"The weather is going to get better and better and last weekend we saw that a lot of people came to the coast. However, all the bars and restaurants are closed and walking at a distance of one and a half metres from each other is impossible to uphold. So my call is simple: don’t come to the coast. Stay in your normal surroundings and follow the authorities’ strict guidelines”, Mr Decaluwé said.

Previously the Mayors of the coastal municipalities of Koksijde and Nieuwpoort also issued calls to stay away.