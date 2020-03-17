Governor of West Flanders calls on owners of second homes at the seaside to stay away
The Provincial Governor of West Flanders Carl Decaluwé (Christian democrat) has called on the many thousands of people that own second homes at the coat to stay away. Mr Decaluwé told journalists that it is best that those with flats, houses, chalets and caravans as second residences along our 60 kilometres or so of coast don’t stay in them during the current COVID-19 crisis.
Mr Decaluwé went on to explain that many second homes are often less well equipped than their owners' first homes. Furthermore, people often have few provisions at their disposal which means that they have to visit more shops, more often.
"The weather is going to get better and better and last weekend we saw that a lot of people came to the coast. However, all the bars and restaurants are closed and walking at a distance of one and a half metres from each other is impossible to uphold. So my call is simple: don’t come to the coast. Stay in your normal surroundings and follow the authorities’ strict guidelines”, Mr Decaluwé said.
Previously the Mayors of the coastal municipalities of Koksijde and Nieuwpoort also issued calls to stay away.