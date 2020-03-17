New stricter measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19

The measures were announced by the Federal Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal). The National Security Council’s decision to take further measure was based on scientific advice and with the agreement of the Federal Government and the governments of Belgium regions and language communities.

Prime Minister Wilmès took the opportunity to thank those Belgian that had behaved responsibly and had respected measures taken thus far.

“Stay at home” is the watchword. Nevertheless, going outside to take exercise (walking, cycling…) is allowed and even encouraged. However, you will only be allowed to do this in the company of no more than 1 friend or family member.

All gatherings of more than two people that are not members of the same (nuclear) family are banned.