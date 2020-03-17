Youth team players given special ball to help them keep in top form

As well as the special ball onto which a rope with a handle is attached the youngsters are being given access to a database that contains a total of 20,000 different exercise they can perform on their own with the ball.

“The ball comes will at database containing 20,000 exercises on video. They can copy these and practice them”, Royal Antwerp FC’s Sven Jacques told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp.

Mr Jacques added that “It is important that our players stay healthy. In this way they stay at home, work on their fitness and are working with a ball”. ”

The club has also organised a collection of mouth masks that it intends to donate to hospital.