496 Belgians in hospital with COVID-19

A further four people with COVID-19 have died. This takes the death toll to 14. The youngest patient to die was 59.

Of the 243 new cases 133 were confirmed in Flanders, 31 in Brussels and 66 in Wallonia.

In all 1,486 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Belgium, though the real number of infected people is thought to be higher as not everybody is being tested.