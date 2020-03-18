496 Belgians in hospital with COVID-19
The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours has risen to 243. A hundred patients are now in intensive care. In all 496 people are in hospital, a jump of 135 in comparison with yesterday.
A further four people with COVID-19 have died. This takes the death toll to 14. The youngest patient to die was 59.
Of the 243 new cases 133 were confirmed in Flanders, 31 in Brussels and 66 in Wallonia.
In all 1,486 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Belgium, though the real number of infected people is thought to be higher as not everybody is being tested.