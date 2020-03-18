Government pays utility bills for laid-off workers

Many are the businesses that will benefit from Belgium’s technical unemployment system that allows companies to get staff to sign on for unemployment benefit while demand is slow. These employees can then be rehired when demand picks up after the emergency. Staff in technical unemployment receive 70% of gross earnings with a ceiling of 2,700 euros. In order to cushion the financial blow the Flemish government will now pay utility bills for one month.

The technical details of the measure that could be extended if the emergency persists are currently being worked out.