So where do you sit on the bus?

The Belgian authorities have instructed everybody to keep others at a distance of 1.5 metres. De Lijn is now only allowing passengers representing a third of maximum capacity onto its vehicles in order to guarantee sufficient space between passengers.

Don't board the bus at the front! The company is also asking passengers to spread out within vehicles, not to sit or stand next to each other. Passengers will be kept at a safe distance from the driver by a ribbon.

Ring bus services have been cancelled.

De Lijn says a quarter of its workforce hasn’t turned up for work. The company notes not everybody is ill, but people are displaying symptoms. Passenger totals have been impacted by the outbreak, but it’s as yet unclear to what extent.