“Ring your pharmacy first and don't come if it's not essential”

The measure is intended to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to protect customers and staff.

Panic among the population seems to be subsiding says APB. Lieven Zwaenepoel: “The excessive panic reaction among the people Friday and especially on Tuesday stretched our chemists and suppliers to the limit. Since noon on Wednesday the situation has normalised and that only too well.”

Pharmacies are staying open, but are asking you to phone in to your regular pharmacy and only visit when it is necessary. This measure is especially meant for people with symptoms of respiratory infections: a cough, sneezing, flu-like symptoms and a sore throat. They are being asked to contact their family doctor first and not to come to the pharmacy in person.

Like in all stores customer numbers are being limited to one person per 10 square metres. Customers are instructed to keep a 1.5m safe distance from others and comply with any other instructions that are posted.

The pharmacies urge people not to hoard medicines like paracetamol. In this way the drug is available to all who need it.