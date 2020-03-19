“We’ve got this virus by the scruff of the neck” Dr Van Gucht says. “It is still resisting hard but it’s important that we do not loosen our grip. We must persevere. Then we can control it.”

“We are advising households to take a breath of fresh air now and then without being in contact with others. A walk or cycling trip are good ideas. We are strongly advising against family trips to the supermarket. The present measures will last for some time. We must not forget the most vulnerable. We are recommending that grandchildren are NOT brought to see their grandparents.”

Yves Stevens of the crisis centre of the Belgian interior ministry says: “Going outside is fine, but only with the members of your household and stay in your neighbourhood. Gatherings must be avoided during this period. Meeting up with friends isn’t allowed. That’s viewed as a gathering and checks will be carried out. The golden rule is ‘if in doubt, stay at home’.”