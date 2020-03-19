Latest figures: 309 new cases in a day
Belgium recorded 309 confirmed cases of the coronavirus during the past twenty-four hours. At present 634 people are in hospital with the disease COVID-19. There have been seven more deaths.
145 new cases have been reported in Flanders, 95 in Wallonia and 48 in Brussels. The location of 21 patients hasn’t been released. The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium stands at 1,795, though the actual figure is higher. Only health care workers and people who need to be hospitalised are being tested.
130 people are now in intensive care – up 30 on the day. The number of people hospitalised in the past twenty-four hours stands at 187. 88 people are on ventilators – up 22 on the day.
The death toll has increased by 7 to 21 deaths.
155 people have been told they are cured.