Which children qualify for child-minding at school?
New guidelines have been issued to Flemish schools. Schools have been asked only to organise child minding care for three groups of children: the children of workers in essential services including health care and food distribution, children who are in a vulnerable situation due to social circumstances or a medical condition as well as children with a difficult home situation.
Parents working from home must take care of their children at home.
Teachers and other school staff are allowed to work from home, but schools must provide cover even when no children turn up. In this way parents of children in the stipulated categories can get child minding facilities if need be.