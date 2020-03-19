White sheets and round of applause for health workers Friday at noon!
Several Flemish celebs have launched an appeal to get people to show support for health care workers. They want everybody to hang a white sheet or a towel from their window and give a loud round of applause from their balcony or window at 12 noon on Friday.
The show of support is intended for all health care workers and volunteers helping in the fight against corona.
The appeal is using the hashtag #Mercivanuitmijnkot (Thanks from my shack), has the support of a whole string of Flemish celebs and is going viral on social media. Their message is a big “Thank You!” and “Keep Your Spirits Up!”