16 COVID -19 deaths and 462 new infection in the past 24 hours
The Federal Health Department’s National Crisis Centre has announced new figures on the number of new coronavirus infections and the number of people that have died of COVID-19. During the past 24 hours a further 462 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 16 more people have died, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Belgium to 37. 837 have been hospitalised, up 203 on Thursday’s figures.
Of those that are receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19, 164 are in intensive care, up 34 on Thursday’s figures. 114 of the patients in intensive care are on a respirator, up 26 on Thursday. So far a total of 2,257 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium. 204 have successfully completed treatment in hospital.
As things stand there is no shortage of beds in Belgian hospitals. Belgium has a relatively high number of intensive care beds (1,900 in total) and a lot of respirators. Furthermore this number can be increased still further if needs be.