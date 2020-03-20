16 COVID -19 deaths and 462 new infection in the past 24 hours

Of those that are receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19, 164 are in intensive care, up 34 on Thursday’s figures. 114 of the patients in intensive care are on a respirator, up 26 on Thursday. So far a total of 2,257 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium. 204 have successfully completed treatment in hospital.

As things stand there is no shortage of beds in Belgian hospitals. Belgium has a relatively high number of intensive care beds (1,900 in total) and a lot of respirators. Furthermore this number can be increased still further if needs be.