Borders closed to non-essential travel
Belgium has closed its borders to all non-essential travel. The announcement that our country’s borders with The Netherlands, France, Luxembourg and Germany were now closed to all that don’t need to cross them without good reason. The measures came into force at 3pm on Friday. The announcement that the borders have closed was made by the Interior and Security Minister Pieter De Crem (Flemish Christian democrat).
"Tourists trips to Belgium in particular are forbidden and from now on border checks will be in force”.
“Anyone caught breeching the ban will be severely sanctioned”.
The local and federal police services will be responsible for carrying out checks on those entering and leaving the country.
Mr De Crem also reaffirmed that travel to second homes within Belgium is also forbidden.